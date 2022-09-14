The Royal Court Of Justice in the United Kingdom has thrown out an application filed by a UK-based blogger, Maureen Badejo, appealing the judgment against her, which favours the Mountain Of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr D. K. Olukoya and Mrs Folashade Olukoya.

Recall that Maureen Badejo had made several defamatory claims and unfounded allegations against MFM founder, Dr D. K. Olukoya and his wife in the last two years.

Consequently, the general overseer of MFM sought legal reprieves to curb Badejo’s falsehood, which the court found her guilty.

After finding her liable for defamation and character assassination, the court in England awarded damages in the sum of about £100,000 against Maureen Badejo, which she was directed to pay to the Olukoyas.

After the UK Court verdict, Ms. Badejo subsequently applied for leave to appeal the ruling.

But the High Court sitting at Strand, London refused her leave to appeal the judgement.

In the judgement signed on September 13, 2022, the Honorable Justice Lavender sitting at the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand, London refused Badejo permission to appeal, describing her application as “totally without merit”.

His Lordship also barred Ms. Badejo from requesting a reconsideration of his order.

In providing the reasons for his decision, the Judge observed that no reason for extension of time to appeal was canvassed by the applicant just as no arguable ground of appeal had been identified.

The judge, therefore, described Ms. Badejo’s proposed grounds of appeal as “Both hopeless and pointless”, pointing out that no useful purpose would be served by her proposed appeal.