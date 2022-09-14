After sustained aerial bombardments and elimination of terrorists, surviving fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have burried 26 members in Ngala local government area of Borno State.

The terrorists were eliminated on September 9, 2022 in a coordinated airstrikes by the Nigerian military on two camps of the ISWAP in Sigir and Yarwa Kuwa in the fringes of Lake Chad.

According to intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, from top military sources and made available to LEADERSHIP, the damage assessment by reliable sources revealed that scores of the terrorists were killed in the airstrikes.

The sources noted that combat aircraft attacked a gathering of the terrorists in Sigir, eliminating nine of them instantly while a building which was converted to a mosque and a storage facility was destroyed.

The sources said that another airstrike was conducted at Yarwa Kura, leading to the killing of 17 terrorists while many others were wounded.

A source said, “Both locations had earlier indicated large presence of the adversaries after an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance mission.”

According to the source, week-long sustained intensified intelligence-led airstrikes, heavy artillery bombardment and ground offensives by the Nigerian troops of Operation Hadin Kai on the identified hideouts and enclaves of the terrorists in the North-Eastern Sambisa forest in Borno State have exerted so much pressure on the fighters and totally disoriented them.

“But as the jihadists continue to relocate from one hideout to another, the Air Force, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its offensives against them until they are no more,” the top military source added.