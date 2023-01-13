The United Kingdom Court will resume hearing in the case between the federal government and an offshore firm, Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) January 16.

A high-ranking ministry official told LEADERSHIP Friday that FG’s team of lawyers are very well prepared for the case.

He said, “I can confirm to you that the case will be coming up on January 16 and we are very well prepared to prove our case.” Nigeria levelled fresh claims of fraud against P&ID which earlier won an $11 billion arbitration award against the country, ramping up the pressure ahead of one of the biggest London trials to take place next year.

The federal government would seek to prove to the court that P&ID did not make full disclosure to the court in the first place in the course of the case.

The federal government had sought to convince a United Kingdom (UK) High Court that the purported $9.6 billion contract, which had now generated additional interest with P&ID, for a 20-year deal to turn Nigeria’s gas reserves into electricity, was a scam ab initio.

The lawyers representing the Nigerian government told Sir Ross Cranston, head of the court, that P&ID knew from the beginning that there was no deal, noting that it was only a facade to fleece the Nigerian people.