SUNU Group management has announced the demise of the founder and president of SUNU Group, Mr. Pathé Dione.

He passed away yesterday at the age of 81 years.

Dione was an investor and eminent actor in the financial services sector, who devoted his entire life to contributing to the development of Africa by Africans and for Africans.

A statement by SUNU Group management read: “SUNU Group Management announces with deep sadness the demise of Mr. Pathé Dione, founder and president of SUNU Group. He passed away on Thursday 12th January at the age of 81 years.

“Mr. Pathé Dione was an eminent actor in the financial services sector, who devoted his entire life to contributing to the development of Africa by Africans and for Africans. By creating the SUNU Group in 1998, he advocated for 24 years the values of respect, probity and excellence that underpin the identity of the SUNU Group and then entrusted the reins to the Managing Director and the two Deputy Managing Directors.

“Born on December 29, 1941 in Dakar, Senegal, of French-Senegalese nationality, Mr. Pathé DIONE is the President and CEO, Founder of the SUNU Group. With a turnover of 234 billion FCFA (357 million euros) at the end of 2021 and more than 567 billion FCFA (865 million euros) in assets under management, the SUNU Group is the leading Life insurer in the CIMA zone (Inter-African Conference of Insurance Markets).

“With some 30 companies, including a bank, a microfinance company, and a health management company, the SUNU Group is present in 17 French- and English-speaking sub-Saharan African countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, DRC, Senegal, Togo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, thousands of collaborators, state leaders and authorities, partners and directors of organisations, associations, and companies in the financial sector in Africa and loyal clients. The program of the funeral will be announced later”, it stated.