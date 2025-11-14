The United Kingdom Home Office has announced that, beginning January 2026, migrants will be required to meet tougher English language standards before qualifying for UK visas.

In a statement posted on X, the Home Office said the new measure was aimed at ensuring migrants “can contribute fully to our national life,” stressing that enhanced language proficiency will be a core condition for entry and stay in the country.

The policy forms part of the UK government’s broader immigration reforms expected to take effect next year.

Further details on implementation guidelines were yet to be released at of press time.