Britain‘s Trade Union Congress (TUC) condemned the government‘s arrest of Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, describing it as a gross violation of union freedoms.

Ajaero was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while he was about to board a flight to the United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to speak to the international audience at the TUC event.

He was, however, released on Monday night.

Reacting to this development, the UK TUC demanded an end to the Nigerian government‘s persecution of the labour leader.

The labour centre said, „Joe was released last night, but it is clear that his ordeal is not yet over; this unlawful arrest is a gross violation of fundamental trade union freedoms and in arresting him on his way to speak to us of the essential trade union right to seek solidarity.

Nigeria‘s trade unions still have our solidarity. We condemn the actions of the Nigerian government and demand that they end their persecution of Joe Ajaero“.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed appreciation to Nigerians, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), affiliates and the international community for their support during the arrest and detention of its president.

In a statement by the labour centre‘s deputy president, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, the NLC announced that Ajaero will undergo a comprehensive medical examination to ensure his health was not compromised during his unjust detention.

Adeyanju stated that the attack on the NLC and its leadership was not just an attack on one individual but an assault on the fundamental rights of all Nigerian workers and citizens.

The NLC warned the government against further provocative actions to stifle the labour movement.

The union also called for the immediate release of all citizens detained for participating in the #EndBadGovernance protests and demanded an end to the clampdown on dissenting voices.

The NLC reiterated its demands for reversing petrol and electricity price hikes and swiftly implementing the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act.

Meanwhile, The Department of State Services (DSS) has released the passport of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Some labour leaders confided in journalists in Abuja, saying the secret police did not find anything incriminating against Ajaero.