The Director General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), Baffa Babba Danagundi, has bagged an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the American Management University in London, United Kingdom.

Conferring the Doctorate Degree on Danagundi and five others, Dr Saf Buxy assisted by Dr Justina Mutale and Roy Virgen, said the conferment was timely looking at Danagundi’s dedication to human development, education and youth empowerment.

“This is the right time for the conferment, it is timely.

“As Director General of the National Productivity Centre, this will no doubt encourage him to do more in terms of making young Nigerians productive.

“The school wishes to congratulate you and hopes for more collaboration with you and the Nigerian government,” said Dr Saf Buxy.

Responding to the honour, Danagundi, on behalf of other awardees, expressed their immense gratitude to the institution for the honour and recognition. He further assured the university of continuous collaboration in terms of human capital development and productivity.

Briefing newsmen after the ceremony held in London, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the NPC Director General, Victor Ainoku, said Danagundi went on a working trip to Geneva in Switzerland to attend the international labour conference where vital issues in regards to labour and productivity were discussed.

“He returned to Nigeria on Saturday where he was received at the airport by the Special Assistant to the Senate President Nasiru Usman Naibawa on behalf of Tinubu Support Group North-West,” he said.

Ainoku added that the Tinubu Support Group will organise a formal reception in honour of Danagundi to celebrate the well-deserved conferment of the doctorate degree.