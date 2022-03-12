Another batch of 122 Nigerians and one infant fleeing from Ukraine-Russia crisis touched down in Abuja from Warsaw, Poland yesterday at 1:40am.

A statement from the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said they were well received by top officials of the federal government at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to a source in NIDCOM most of the evacuees in today’s batch are students earlier trapped in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, surrounded by Russian troops. A corridor was created for them to leave the city after a negotiation been the Nigerian government and the government of Ukraine.

Receiving the 123 evacuees , the head of technology transfer innovative of NIDCOM, Hon. AbdurRahman Terab, said in addition to the $100 given to each returnee, NIDCOM in partnership with MTN gave each of them a free SIM card loaded with N5000 airtime.

According to him, once the sim is activated the N5,000 airtime multiplies to N19,500 worth of airtime.

This additional kind gesture was well received and appreciated by all the evacuees.

This is the fifth batch of the evacuation exercise that started a week ago. So far, the country has evacuated 1,199 of its nationals from Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ezekiel Manzo, said the evacuees included an infant.

Manzo said the evacuees were airlifted from Poland on board Air Peace.

They were received by federal government team led NEMA and other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Also present were representatives of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigerian Immigration Service, Port Health Services, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.

Addressing the evacuees on behalf of the director-general of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, the director of search and rescue, Air Commodore Edward Kolawole Adedokun, welcomed them back to the country and outlined the processes of the documentation before exiting the airport.