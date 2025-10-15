Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi and Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, have described the late president of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), Rev Dr. Uma Ukpai as a man of exceptional and immovable faith who preached the gospel of Christ with decades of unwavering devotion.

Advertisement

In their separate condolence messages to the family, they maintained that he would be remembered for his untiring commitment to the flourishing of the word of God and his uncommon dedication to the propagation of the gospel, not just in Alaigbo, but throughout the nation.

Umahi expressed deep sorrow over his passing on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

Advertisement

“Rev. Ukpai’s inspiring sermons and steadfast commitment to evangelism helped shape the spiritual journey of countless Christians across the world.

“He shall be remembered for his untiring commitment to the flourishing of the Word of God. He continued to preach the gospel of Christ until his last day on earth when he was ushered into the glorious presence of his heavenly Father,” Umahi stated.

The minister joined Christian faithful around the world in mourning the revered evangelist, while offering prayers for the repose of his soul and comfort to the bereaved family.

“With the Christian faithful around the globe, we join our hearts in solidarity and empathy with the bereaved family at this solemn moment. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he added.

Gov. Nwifuru stated that Evangelist Uma Ukpai, a proud son of Asaga Ohafia in Abia State, was a man of divine wisdom and uncommon commitment to the propagation of the gospel.

“With deep sense of loss but total submission to the will of God, I join millions of Nigerians and the global Christian community to mourn the passing of Evangelist Dr. Uma Ukpai, a renowned preacher of the gospel of Christ, who transited to eternal glory at the age of 80.

“Through his ministry and the founding of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, he raised generations of believers who continue to uphold the banner of Christ across the world.

“We in Ebonyi State remember with fondness his regular gospel crusades and revival campaigns held in different parts of our state — notably in Ezzangbo, Ohaukwu, Echara, Ikwo in 2016, Afikpo, and other Local Government Areas — where countless lives were transformed, the sick healed, and hope restored to many families through his Spirit-filled ministrations.

“Evangelist Dr. Ukpai’s message of faith, righteousness, and nation-building left indelible marks in the hearts of our people and contributed immensely to the moral and spiritual development of our society.”