The Coalition of Geo-political Youth Associations of Nigeria and Civil Societies yesterday applauded the reforms by Hajiya Fatima Umaru Shinkafi, who was recently reappointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the executive secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (SMDF/PAGMI).

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the coalition’s convener, Amb. Olasunkanmi John Kolawole described the reappointment as a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to excellence and national development.

Kolawole praised Hajiya Shinkafi’s record of achievements, noting her dedication, leadership, and transformative initiatives in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

It said Hajiya Shinkafi’s accomplishments, which align with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda, include significant reforms in the sector, the operationalisation of the Presidential National Gold Purchase Programme, and the development of investment tools and partnerships that have attracted private sector participation and financing for mining projects.

Speaking on her notable initiatives, Kolawole said, “Reforms and Transformation: Hajiya Fatima Umaru Shinkafi has been instrumental in driving reforms and transformation in the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, aligning with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Agro-minerals Development Programme: She has developed and executed the Agro-minerals Development Programme to catalyse private sector investment and participation in fertilizer production to enhance food security.

“Project Development Facility: She launched a Project Development Facility with the Africa Finance Corporation to unlock development financing for mining projects.

“Presidential National Gold Purchase Programme: She operationalised and executed the Presidential National Gold Purchase Programme, which has completed its first commercial transaction.

“Investment Strategy and Philosophy: For the first time, the Fund has an investment strategy and philosophy. It invests and seeks partnerships through three main funds: SMDF Growth, SMDF Opportunities, and SMDF Responsible Mining.

“Repositioning the Fund: She has repositioned the Fund as a Sovereign Mining Development Fund critical to bridging the solid minerals investment gap.

“Partnerships and Collaborations: She has established partnerships with key stakeholders, including the Africa Finance Corporation, to unlock development financing for mining projects.”

The president of the Arewa Youths Forum, Tijan Abdulmumuni, also commended the reappointment, describing it as a recognition of Hajiya Shinkafi’s relentless dedication to advancing Nigeria’s mining and economic sectors.

The coalition urged all stakeholders to support her leadership and called on the National Assembly to provide legislative backing to ensure the fund achieves its mandate.

The reappointment has been celebrated as a progressive step toward the sustainable development of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, with the coalition expressing confidence in Hajiya Shinkafi’s ability to deliver transformative results.