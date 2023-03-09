As the world prepares to celebrate the United Nations International Day Of Women Judges, the incoming President of the International Association of Women Judges Hon. Justice Binta Nyako has said that the activities of women judges cannot be downplayed. The very experienced judge who has made lots of contributions to the Nigerian Bench said the world cannot have enough peace without women.

Justice Binta Nyako made this known when she hosted members of the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA when they visited her at her Chambers in Abuja to confer her with an Eminent Peace Ambassador award as part of activities to celebrate this year’s International Day of Women Judges which is the first of its kind.

Justice Nyako said she was happy to be part of those who worked to ensure that the day is part of the United Nations calendar and that women judges are given the due respect they deserve globally.

Earlier, the International Spokesman of the Association Amb. Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke said Justice Binta Nyako remain one of the women judges who have Distinguished themselves in service. He said she remains a real asset to the judiciary and a source of inspiration not only to women judges but to women in general. He expressed confidence in her ability to make her mark as president of the International Association of Women Judges.

International Day Of Women Judges: IAWPA Congratulates Nigerian Women Judges.

In a related development, the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA has congratulated Nigerian Women Judges. The statement described them as one of the best in the world.

The statement which was signed by the International Spokesman of the Association Amb Emmanuel Nkweke said the association remains very proud of Nigerian judges for distinguishing themselves as Honourable members of the Bench.

The group said it was in appreciation of their efforts, that informed the groups decision to honour women judges amongst whom are Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Hon. Justice Mary Anenih, Justice M A Nasir, Hon. Justice S U Bature, Hon Justice C N Oji among others. The group described them as epitome of the bench whose conducts in office has made Nigerian judges stand out in the course of the discharge of their duties.

IAWPA said it will definitely make recommendations that will ensure they are respected globally especially within the United Nations system and the within the international judicial system.

IAWPA which has a Special Consultative Status under the United Nations Economic and Social Council ECOSOSC since 2019 and a member of the UN Global Compact is a foremost Non Governmental Organization involved in the pursuit and promotion of global and regional peace. It has since inducted global citizens who have distinguished themselves in various areas of endeavours as Eminent Peace Ambassadors. The award of Eminent Peace Ambassadors on the Nigeria women judges marks the first time Nigerian judges including men will be conferred with such a highly distinguished award.