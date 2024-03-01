As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the World Day of Social Justice, International Organisation of UN Volunteers (IOUNV) has called on the Nigerian government to do more in bringing succour to Nigerians in the many challenges they are facing.

The director of volunteers’ affairs, Organisation of UN Volunteers, Ambassador Luke Jacob, made the call at a press conference to mark the 2024 edition of World Day of Social Justice in Abuja, yesterday.

Jacob said the day is an international commemoration recognising the need to promote social justice, which includes efforts to tackle issues such as poverty, economic exclusion, gender inequality, unemployment, human rights and social protections.

“The United Nations and its affiliates like the International Organization of UN Volunteers (IOUNV) set aside this day to make statements on the importance of Social Justice and present plans for greater Social justice by tackling poverty, social and economic exclusion and unemployment.

“It is on this premise that we want to thank the Nigerian Government through the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) that have been carrying out a lot of activities or programmes which are in tandem with the objectives of the UN being observed on the World Day of Social Justice. The National Directorate of Employment by its statutory mandate introduced four major areas of intervention towards mass job creation to combat unemployment in Nigeria which includes: Vocational Development, Entrepreneurship Development, Agricultural Skills training and Public Works Programme.

“We therefore wish to commend the Director General of the National Directorate of Employment in the person of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo for his numerous contributions and sustenance of the progress made by the agency (NDE) in tackling and combating poverty and social inequality in Nigeria by passing a vote of confidence on him to continue his good works,” he stated.