The Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) Dr. Joseph Ochogwu has called for the strengthening of multilateral cooperation, preventive diplomacy, and mediation capacities to curb wars and conflicts in the world.

In a statement signed by Dr. Ochogwu and made available to LEADERSHIP on Friday, the IPCR boss made this call as part of the events to mark the United Nations 80th anniversary celebrations on October 24.

He said “as the world commemorates this historic milestone, we are reminded of the enduring vision of the Charter to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, and promote social progress and better standards of life in greater freedom.

“This vision remains profoundly relevant to Africa and to Nigeria, where the pursuit of peace, justice, and inclusive development continues to shape our collective aspirations.”

He added that in today’s complex and rapidly changing security environment, the principles of the UN Charter, namely sovereign equality, peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for international law offer essential guidance.

He said that across “Africa, the persistence of violent conflicts, terrorism, and governance challenges underscores the urgent need to strengthen multilateral cooperation, preventive diplomacy, and mediation capacities.”

He noted that Nigeria’s leadership under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and her experience in regional peacekeeping and conflict resolution affirm the country’s commitment to the UN ideals and to the transformative role of international law in sustaining peace and security.

“The IPCR stands as a bridge between national policy and global peace initiatives. We reaffirm our partnership with the United Nations, the African Union, ECOWAS, and other stakeholders to promote dialogue, reconciliation, and institution-building.

“In this decade of action, we must deepen investments in peace infrastructure, youth empowerment, and cross-border cooperation to realize the aspirations of Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” Dr. Ochogwu added.

Looking into the future, he noted the challenge is to make peace sustainable, justice accessible, and security inclusive. He stressed that the continued faith of Member States and communities in the principles of the UN Charter is an enduring source of hope for a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous Africa.