The United Nations Association of Nigeria (UNAN) is set to enhance the implementation of the of the five key Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) in the country.

The United Nations SDGs are anchored on transforming lives through 5 powerful drivers, which includes; People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnership, in a bid to combat humanity’s greatest challenges of poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

Speaking on this development, the president, UNAN, Mrs Joan Agha, said, her association will aid this blueprint to achieve a better and sustainable future for all.

She also enjoined all and sundry to take action with social responsibility for one another starting with disadvantaged areas and people in Lagos state.

According to her, “we are already in the 7th year of this Masterplan since UN declared the 17 SDGs in 2015. Our role therefore is to solicit support from partners, collaborators and benefactors in improving lives through SDG 1, 2, 6 and 8 which state thus: No Poverty, No Hunger, Clean Water and Sanitation, Decent Work and Economic Growth.

To this end, she called on relevant stakeholders to usher in a new era of co-operation and prosperity with the inauguration of the key drivers of this project which event will benefit Lagos State citizens as inaugural beneficiaries.

Thereafter, she said, the plan is to endow others on a state by state basis at the UNAN Day 2022 expected to take place on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Victoria Island, Lagos with the theme; ‘United Nations SDGs and the imperatives of targeted Social Responsibility action in Nigeria.’

On her part, the chairman, Organising Commiittee, Mrs Ifeoma Nwuke, said: “a burden of expectations resides in us all to implement the ideals of the SDGs for the betterment of sustainability and growth envisioned by the UN in 2015. It is up to us all to raise our standards of living for ourselves and our fellow human beings”

UNAN was established in 1959 by Professor Babatunde Fafunwa, one of Nigeria’s foremost educationists.