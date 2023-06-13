UNESCO, Others To Feature In Ilorin 2023 Durbar

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), National Theatre, National Tourism Development Commission and National Orientation Agency (NOA), have indicated intentions to participate in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital annual sallah durbar this year.

The programme will hold at the forecourt of the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, during which the culture, values and traditions of Ilorin Emirate would be exhibited.

The chairman of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee , Engr. Yahaya Alapansapa disclosed this when he led his team on a courtesy visit to the chief executive officer of Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Industries, Ilorin, Dr Samuel Akinlaja on Tuesday.

Alapasanpa said side attractions such as procession and horse race, Quranic competition, exhibition of cultural activities, football competition and cultural dance would be featured in the 2023 edition of Ilorin durbar.

He thanked the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu Gambari for their support towards the durbar committee.

He said that the committee will ensure adequate security arrangement, health facilities and conducive environment at the venue of the event.