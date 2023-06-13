Diri Mourns As 9 Bayelsa Youths Die In Road Accidents

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri and the people of the state were yesterday thrown into mourning following the untimely deaths of nine promising youths in two separate accidents along the Gwagwalafa-Abuja and Kwale-Asaba roads on Sunday.

While three women and two men who were band members of a prominent Ijaw Musician, Chief Barrister Smooth, died in a fatal road accident along the Abuja-Lokoja Highway on their way for an official musical show in the Federal capital city to mark the inauguration of the National Assembly members on Tuesday.

Four young men, who were identified as related and from Southern Ijaw local government area of the state, died along the Kwale-Asaba road on their way to support the state owned Bayelsa Queens during the final super six league match against Delta Queens which they lost on Sunday by 2-1.

When the two reports filtered into Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, fans of the musician and his deceased backup singers and fans of the Bayelsa Queens football club were left in shock and thrown into a mournful mood.