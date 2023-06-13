Zamfara Assembly Elects Speaker, Deputy

Zamfara State House of Assembly has elected Hon. Bilyaminu Ismail from Zurmi West as the Speaker of the 7th Assembly.

The speakership position was zoned to the Zamfara North Senatorial district to balance the political equation, as Governorship slot was from the Central zone while Zamfara West got the deputy Governorship slot.

Also emerged was Hon. Adamu Aliyu from Gumi 11, as deputy Speaker.

Inaugurating the Assembly, deputy Governor, Mani Mallan Mummuni urged for cordial working relationship between legislature and the executive arm of the government.

He stressed that, the common goal of the two arms, the executive and legislature was to provide positive development to the electorate.