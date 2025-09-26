Nigeria has opened fresh talks with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) to strengthen cooperation on capacity development, training and innovation in line with its national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Special Assistant to the President on Capacity Development, Mr. Sadiq Rabiu, on Thursday, met with UNITAR’s Executive Director and Assistant Secretary-General, Ms. Michelle Gylle-Mcdonnough at the institute’s New York office on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

According to a statement from Rabiu’s office, the meeting centred on deepening Nigeria’s engagement with UNITAR and designing programmes that would advance human capital and institutional growth.

Rabiu, who spoke after the session, said President Bola Tinubu had placed capacity development and institutional effectiveness at the heart of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that Nigeria was determined to draw on global expertise and partnerships to accelerate reforms across sectors.

“President Tinubu has made it clear that human capital development is central to our nation’s progress. Working with UNITAR gives us the opportunity to harness international expertise and align our programmes with the SDGs,” he said.

For her part, Ms. Gylle-Mcdonnough commended Nigeria’s proactive approach, pledging that UNITAR would work closely with the government to design and implement impactful training and institutional support programmes.

The engagement, the statement added, represents a step forward in Nigeria’s strategy under Tinubu’s leadership to leverage international cooperation for sustainable development.