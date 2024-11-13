The governing council of University of Abuja has approved the appointment of Mrs. Islamiya Abdulraheem as acting registrar of the institution pending the appointment of a substantive registrar.

The council appointed Abdulraheem at its 71st Extra Ordinary meeting on 5th November 2024.

Abdulraheem, a seasoned administrator, is expected to bring a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously served as deputy registrar in charge of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office and Deputy Registrar, Establishment.

She will be taking over from Malam Yahya Mohammed, whose five-year tenure as Registrar of the institution expires on 12th November 2024.