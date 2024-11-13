Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Wednesday, ordered the immediate and indefinite suspension of collection of all revenues in the State, especially in motor parks and others.

Governor Okpebholo has also ordered the State’s Commissioner of Police to arrest anyone who flouts the order.

The governor gave the order in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, saying he will review the issues surrounding the revenue collections soon and decide on the way forward.

“The collection of revenues in the State has been suspended indefinitely. Anyone seen collecting revenues on behalf of the State Government will be arrested.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby ordered to arrest anyone who flouts the order and collects any kind of revenues on behalf of the State Government.

“The Governor will soon address the issues and concerns raised. He will issue new directives soon. Until then, no one is authorised to collect revenues on behalf of the State Government,” Itua said in the statement.

LEADERSHIP reports that Governor Okpebholo’s order may not be unconnected with the violent clashes among some non-state actors over the collection of revenues in the state.