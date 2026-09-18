Members of the Academic Staff Union of the University of Benin, who embarked on an indefinite strike following the half-payment of their August salaries and non-payment of other allowances, have suspend the action.

The resolution to suspend the strike followed the university’s management promise to pay the Lecturers their Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) component for the months of June, July and August, not later than today.

“Congress was called to order at 12:30 pm by the branch chairperson. The charperson briefed congress on the latest development regarding the underpaid emoluments up to August 2026, stating that the university administration has now provided the specific details of the payment made to members of ASUU-UNIBEN on 10 August 2026.”

“He formed Congress that all the entitlements due to members of the Union had now been paid save for the Council component of EAA for the months of June, July and August 2026, which the University Administration made a commitment to pay no later than Friday, 18 September 2026.

“Congress then deliberated on the matter and resolved as follows: Consequent upon the fact that the University Administration has promised to pay the Council component of EAA for the months of June, July, and August, 2026, Congress resolved to suspend the action of withdrawal of service and directed its members to resume their services to the University.

“The motion for adjournment was moved by Comrade Praise Adeosun and seconded by Comrade E. 0. Igudia”.

The resolution was signed by UNIBEN Branch ASUU Chairman and Secretary, Dr Enaruna Edosa and Lucky O. Aimiyekagbon, respectively.