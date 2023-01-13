University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State, has retained 6th position among Nigerian Universities in the 2023 ranking by United Kingdom- based Times Higher Education (THE).

According to a statement by the University public relation officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, said the performance indicators were, again, centred on the four areas of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international engagements.

“Approximately 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions were considered in the ranking.

“With this development, the University of Benin is poised for continuing upward climb in the academic ladder of global ranking.”