United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the rescue of more than 50 children abducted and held against their will in Ondo State.

UNICEF Nigeria representative, Peter Hawkins stated this in a press statement released in Abuja, yesterday.

The police in Ondo State found and rescued children allegedly being held by a church at its premises in Ondo town, Ondo State.

Hawkins who called on governments to redouble efforts to protect children against all forms of violence said children should not be targets of violence in whatever guise.

“Children should not be targets of violence in whatever guise. Violence against children is condemnable and we call on governments to redouble efforts to protect children against all forms of violence. A society’s health is measured by how it treats its children,” he said.