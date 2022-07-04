No fewer than 10 people were feared dead in a road accident along Potiskum-Gombe Road while seven others were hospitalised following severe injuries sustained from the crash.

The accident, according to sources, occurred along the Potiskum-Gombe road in Yobe State at about 10.15 am yesterday and involved a Sharon bus conveying passengers from Kano to Gadaka, Fika local government area of Yobe State.

Speaking with journalists, the zonal commanding officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone 12 covering Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno states, assistant corps marshal Rotimi Adeleye, confirmed the incident.

He said the accident happened as a result of over speeding by the driver of the Sharon bus, and described the accident as fatal. He added that the accident occurred following a head on collision.

Adeleye further revealed that the corpses have been deposited at the mortuary of the Specialists’ Hospital in Potiskum, 20kilometres from the scene of the accident. Those injured have also been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

He said, “Ten people died while seven others, who sustained injuries in the accident, have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

“We got the information about the accident through a good Samaritan and we mobilised immediately to the scene.”

He also pleaded with traditional and religious leaders to assist the FRSC in sensitising residents of the community on the dangers of reckless driving, stressing that the good condition of the road should not be an excuse for over speeding.