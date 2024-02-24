The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has handed over a newly built Primary Health Care Clinic ( PHCC ) at the hajj camp in Konduga local government area to the Borno State government.

Making the presentation yesterday, UNICEF Chief of Borno Field Office, Ms Phuong Nguyen , said the clinic and essential medical supplies worth over $179,000 would improve access to quality health care delivery for children and families affected by armed conflict.

She said the health facility was supported with funding from the German Development Bank and designed for delivery of essential packages of primary health care services, adding that the clinic is equipped with basic medical equipment and furniture like delivery beds, baby dressing tables, bed screens, stretchers, bedside trolleys, examination tables and oxygen concentrators among others.

Ms Nguyen further said; “This will enhance the quality of service delivery to vulnerable newborns, pregnant women and children who are in transit and are being rehabilitated for resettlement. The health facility is also equipped with alternative power supply source ( solar ) to ensure 24- hour service.

“The humanitarian needs overview 2024 estimates that a quarter of health facilities in the North-East Nigeria have been destroyed or are non-functional, while a shortage of health workers, medical equipment and essential medical supplies have impeded the delivery of quality health services to children and their families.

“Since 2022, hajj transit camp has occasionally been overcrowde , and at some point, held over 22,000 individuals. The camp has had outbreaks of measles and cholera with women and children being the most affected.

“With the newly built health facility, UNICEF is supplementing the efforts of the Borno State government in the health sector towards addressing the gaps to ensure that the most disadvantaged children and women have a chance of survival, enjoy good health and a chance to reach their full potential.”