President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday led the nation to mourn former Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, describing him as a “fearless soldier” and “unwavering advocate” for his people.

In an eulogy at the St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Owo, Ondo State, the president represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima lauded Akeredolu’s “indomitable legacy of national service.”

In a statement by the spokesman of the vice president, Stanley Nkwocha, he lauded Akeredolu’s courage, dedication and unwavering stance as “a fearless soldier for his people.”

“As we gather here today, we are confronted with one inexorable truth: seasons come and seasons go, much like the ebb and flow of our lives, and each of us shall go with the tides one after the other.

“We are also reminded that in this transient journey through life, we are but whispers in the wind. The parts of us that endure after we get to the end of our journey are the choices we make, and this moment is the ultimate confirmation of the noble paths trodden by our dear brother,” the president said.

Tinubu traced Akeredolu’s journey from his legal career to his pivotal role as governor of Ondo State. He praised his vast intelligence and the profound impact of his leadership, noting; “ There was no point in life where his voice shook in telling his truth. He was a vastly intelligent man whose passion has created quite a wide vacuum beyond this community.”

The president emphasised Akeredolu’s commitment to serving through democratic means, stating that he recognised that the most pragmatic path to serving humanity is to present ourselves willingly to be chosen by the people.

He commended his “strength of character and conviction”, acknowledging the sacrifices he made to serve his community.

While acknowledging the grief of the nation, President Tinubu emphasised that this day was not just about mourning. “Today is a day of remembrance, a day to pay our respects, a day to reflect on the fact that our friend and brother served humanity to the best of his abilities,” he said.

He urged the nation to cherish Akeredolu’s memory and the indomitable legacy he leaves behind and noted that the “memories we hold dear will be a source of comfort in these difficult times.”