No fewer than 600 children in Osun State have been sensitized by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF on dangers of Female Genital Mutilation and Child Marriage.

The organisations in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation; Value Female Network (VFN) and Osun Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs charged the children to report violators of their fundamental human rights to law enforcement agents for arrest and prosecution.

Addressing the children at Freedom Park, Osogbo as part of programmes to commemorate the International Day of The African Child, UNICEF FGM consultant for Southwest, Mrs Aderonke Olutayo, sensitised them on harmful practices they need to speak out against.

She noted that Female Genital Mutilation, child marriage and trafficking among others are violation of their rights and that they should be aware and voice out against them by reporting perpetrators to the police, traditional rulers or religious leaders in their communities.

Also speaking, the FGM Coordinator in the state Ministry of Health, Mrs Toyin Adelowokan, advised parents to give their children sex education and avail them to their sexual and reproductive health and rights.

The executive director of VFN, Dr Costly Aderibigbe, urged the participants to be advocates against harmful practices, especially Female Genital Mutilation which is prevalent in the state (46.5% NDHS, 2018) adding that they should not allow anyone to trample on their rights.