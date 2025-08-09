United Capital Plc has appointed Uche Ike as the Company’s new chairman, board of directors.

This follows the retirement of Professor Chika Mordi, chairman of the Board, and Emmanuel Nnorom, non-executive director. This transition aligns with the recent directive from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on board appointments and director tenure for Public Companies and Significant Public Interest Capital Market Operators.

United Capital’s general counsel/group company secretary, Dr. Leo Okafor, said in a statement, “It underscores United Capital’s unwavering commitment to sound corporate governance, with regulatory compliance serving as a fundamental pillar of our business.

Their retirement marks the completion of their tenures on the United Capital board. Prof. Chika Mordi, who joined as a non-executive director in January 2013 and became chairman in January 2014, and Emmanuel Nnorom, who joined the Board in January 2014, have both made invaluable contributions to the company.

“During their tenure, both directors played key roles in shaping the Group’s growth, transformation, and governance journey.”

United Capital profoundly appreciates both leaders for their years of service, invaluable contributions, and alignment with our governance principles.

The Company stated that “before he was appointed the Board chairman, he was the chairman of the Board Risk and Investment Committee. He brings a wealth of industry experience, strategic foresight, a strong track record of leadership, and commitment to excellence that will support the Group’s next growth phase.

“He will help sustain the company’s forward momentum and further drive United Capital’s vision of becoming Africa’s foremost investment and financial services group.”

Speaking on the board leadership transition, Peter Ashade, United Capital’s group chief executive officer, said, “We are deeply grateful to Prof. Chika Mordi and Emmanuel Nnorom for their outstanding service and transformational leadership. Their contributions have left an indelible mark on our business, culture, and governance. Their legacies are woven into United Capital’s success story, and we salute their efforts.

“As we welcome Uche Ike as our new board chairman, we are confident that his wealth of knowledge, extensive experience, and strategic foresight will propel United Capital to even greater heights.”

He noted, “With his leadership, we are well-positioned to deepen our impact and deliver even greater value to our shareholders and stakeholders across the continent.”

Ashade disclosed that “United Capital Plc reaffirms its unwavering commitment to strong corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and global best practices in board composition and leadership succession.

“We will continue to meet the evolving expectations of our investors and regulators, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to all stakeholders.”