Unitrust Insurance Company Limited has paid N1.3 billion claims to its policyholders who suffered insured risks as at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

This means, the insurer paid the said claims within the first nine months of the current year, while demonstrating its unwavering commitment and capacity to obligate claims as at when due.

According to the chief marketing officer(CMO) of the company, Mr. Dele Oyetunji, a significant number of customers appreciated the role Unitrust plays in underwriting their insurance risks that accounted for the sum paid as claims during the 3rd Quarter.

He said further: ‘”claims payment is a very important responsibility because our major focus is to ensure that our customers enjoy the benefits of taking all forms of insurances with Unitrust Insurance Co. Ltd.”

On his part, its managing director/CEO, Mr John Ijerheime, said: “we also understand the importance the National insurance Commission (NAICOM), places in claims payment. In 2021 Q3, we paid a total of N1.09bn but as of September Q3 2022, we have already paid N1.39billion.

“We entered into strategic partnerships with various organisations to broaden our visibility and accessibility and we are developing in-house platforms to ensure a seamless end-to -end customer journey.”

Unitrust Insurance Co. Ltd had earlier secured the approval of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to underwrite agricultural risks.

Unitrust was founded in 1981 and commenced operation in 1986, with branches spread across Nigeria, carrying out contracts of general Insurance business.