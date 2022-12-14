The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises a health system and people with the primary aim to promote, restore and maintain health. It is from this standpoint that the Universal Health Coverage Day is celebrated annually on December 12. It is an opportunity provided to draw the attention of all nations to the urgent need to place at the disposal of their citizens affordable, quality health care.

The theme for this year’s event is, “Build the world we want: A healthy future for all.” It emphasises the importance of equity, trust, healthy surroundings, investments, and accountability in order to build strong health systems.

Universal Health Coverage seeks to promote the importance of building robust, resilient, world-class healthcare systems globally. Having access to high-quality, reasonably priced healthcare is important for global growth. The disparities within the healthcare system’s various divisions are emphasized at this time, especially the possibility of endangering global social and economic development. The occasion reflects on achievements and identifies areas in need of improvement to progress toward a more just and healthier society.

Because of its importance to human development, Universal health coverage has been included in the new Sustainable Development Goals for 2015-2030, adopted by the United Nations. In many nations, inclusive healthcare is very rudimentary due, essentially, to poor economic circumstances.

A key element in health coverage is water which WaterAid in a report claimed that national infrastructure in many nations cannot support first world healthcare delivery mechanisms because it may not even provide potable water, let alone electricity.

Furthermore, a WHO and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) survey in 2015 reported that 38 per cent of healthcare facilities covered did not have access to a basic water source, and 35 per cent lacked the materials necessary for people to wash their hands effectively. The survey also noted that when healthcare workers can’t keep facilities clean and prevent infections, their ability to deliver safe, effective, and dignified care is undermined

It is important to point out that the WASH Initiative (Water, sanitation, and hygiene in healthcare facilities) of the WHO and UNICEF – and their global partners, is part of the UN’s Global Action Plan “to ensure that all health care facilities in all settings have adequate water, sanitation and hygiene services by 2030.

It is imperative to observe that the issue of universal healthcare affects everyone, and now more than ever, it is crucial to assess the situation and identify any inadequacies in the healthcare system. The COVID-19 pandemic put the world’s healthcare institutions to the test. Leadership attention has moved to the importance of healthcare and making sure that the demands and changes are met. Making consistent, observable progress in the direction of a world that is more equitable and healthier is the aim of International Universal Health Coverage policy.

Still, some see health care as a fundamental right, while others see it as a commodity. Overall, there is no doubt that Universal health care (UHC) has progressed from an ambition to a reality in most industrialised countries. However, for many people, particularly in poorer countries, it remains a pipe dream.

According to the WHO, at least half of the world’s population still lacks access to basic health care. As part of the Sustainable Development Goals, the global commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) has been reaffirmed (SDGs).

A fundamental issue in Universal Health Coverage, in the opinion of experts, is the fact that having to pay for health care pushes about 100 million people into extreme poverty each year, including 11 million Africans. 77.2 per cent of the Individual populations in Nigeria continue to rely on out-of-pocket healthcare spending. A slew of obstacles and problems stand in the way of universal health coverage, many of which are unique to Nigeria and the West African area, such as the challenges posed by political instability and the recent Covid-19 pandemic. However, some challenges are universal, and via global and regional research, information gathering, financial investment, and technical assistance, global support can help speed the accomplishment of UHC.

Also, experts aver that improving infrastructure, training the healthcare staff, increasing the number and quality of health facilities from hospitals to local clinics, developing information systems, and assuring the availability of drugs and medical technologies are all important parts of establishing UHC.

It is pertinent to note that UHC is a significant step in the direction of social inclusion and equity. Many nations are making progress toward universal health coverage, with most low- and middle-income countries, including Nigeria, creating and executing measures to ensure that their entire population has access to high-quality essential health care.

Exempting populations from user fees; community-based and national health insurance schemes aimed at reducing out-of-pocket spending; and initiatives aimed at scaling up and improving access to maternal, new-born, and child healthcare, among other things, are among the activities taking place across the region to actualise UHC.