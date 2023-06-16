UNIZIK Appoints Ugokwe As Professor Of Governance, Legislative Studies

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has announced the appointment of Ambassador Jerry Sonny Ugokwe as a professor of governance and Legislative Studies at its Awka Business School.

The appointment, approved by vice chancellor Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone, marks a remarkable achievement in Ambassador Ugokwe’s distinguished career.

The official confirmation of the appointment was conveyed to Ugokwe through a formal letter from the registrar of the university, Barr. Philomena Iwara Okoye, on June 7, 2023. The position makes Ugokwe the first-ever professor of legislative studies in Nigeria, reflecting his exceptional expertise and contributions to the field.

Ugokwe has garnered widespread recognition for his significant accomplishments. Most notably, he was recently honored with a National Honours Award by the Federal Government of Nigeria for his outstanding contributions to national development. His remarkable achievements were evident during his tenure in the 4th and 5th Sessions of the National Assembly, where he held the record for the highest number of Private Member Bills, a record that remains unbroken to this day.

Recognizing his exceptional dedication and service to humanity, then President Yar’Adua appointed Jerry Ugokwe as the Ambassador of Nigeria to Austria, Slovakia, and the Permanent Resident Representative to the United Nations Offices in Vienna, including the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries