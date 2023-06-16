IPMAN Protests Exclusion From Fuel Distribution By NNPCL

Members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) yesterday staged a peaceful protest in Lagos over the exclusion of their members from distribution of petroleum products by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

IPMAN members at a peaceful rally staged at their office in Apapa called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the matter in order to save their business

The Secretary of IPMAN/NNPC PDO Forum, Folalu Ebenezer who addressed the press during protest, declared their total support for fuel subsidy removal, but called on the president to beam his search light on various atrocities being committed by the personnel of NNPCL.

Ebenezer said many months after the payment its members made they are yet to get product supply.

“Some of our members have tickets up to nine months before the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government but have not been able to load products paid for even till now. Before the latest decision, there had been an increment in January 2023 in which our members were obligated to pay an additional One million and seventy two thousand naira per ticket.