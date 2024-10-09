The UNIZIK Medics Alumni Association (UMAA), representing graduates of Nnamdi Azikiwe University’s medical school, has called for the immediate withdrawal and review of the recently announced requirements for the Vice-Chancellor (VC) position at the university.

The association made the call at a press conference in Abuja, describing the criteria as discriminatory and damaging to the institution’s reputation.

Led by its national president, Prof. Evaristus Afiadigwe, and other key members, including Chinenye Ekpeh and Prof. Chukwudi Okani, UMAA expressed concerns that the new requirements violate the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) Act of 1992.

They claimed that the university’s Governing Council altered the selection criteria without proper legal backing, particularly noting that a PhD and significant research funding were made mandatory, thus excluding clinical professionals who follow different academic paths.

The controversial advertisement, published on September 12, 2024, has sparked protests, including a strike by lecturers at the medical school and a formal complaint to the Federal Ministry of Education.

UMAA argued that the focus on personal achievements, such as securing N400 million in research grants, was unreasonable and unprecedented, raising suspicions that the requirements may have been tailored to favor certain candidates.

Prof. Afiadigwe criticized the omission of broader qualities required of a Vice-Chancellor, instead focusing on restrictive academic credentials. He emphasised that the clinical lecturers, who typically hold medical fellowships instead of PhDs, were unfairly excluded.

The association insisted that future advertisements should reflect a fair and inclusive process by recognising medical fellowships as equivalent to PhDs.

UMAA urged the university’s Governing Council to immediately retract the current advertisement and issue a new one that aligns with statutory guidelines.

They called for a transparent, lawful selection process that prioritizes administrative experience and academic excellence rather than arbitrary financial achievements.

The group also cautioned that the failure to address these concerns could lead to further action, threatening the institution’s credibility.

Despite their objections, UMAA reiterated their commitment to supporting any legitimately appointed Vice-Chancellor, provided the selection process is fair and transparent.