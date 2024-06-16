Ad

A twenty-four-year-old man, Abass Olalere has been reportedly butchered to death by a yet-to-be identified 12-man gang in Labinkulu community in the Moniya area of Akinyele local government area of Oyo State.

The gang, LEADERSHIP learnt, invaded the house of the deceased on Thursday night around 9:48pm and butchered him to death in the presence of his wife and their three months old son.

A visit to the area, on Saturday revealed that hat the entire community was tensed as people gathered in groups to discuss the incident.

The deceased’s wife, Omolayo Olalere, who spoke with newsmen said, “We were together outside around 9:48pm when they suddenly invaded our house. I don’t know them and my late husband had no misunderstanding with anybody before he died.

“When they came in, we quickly rushed inside the house and locked everywhere, but they broke the door and destroyed our windows to gain access.

“Before they gained entrance, one of my senior wives who was outside was mercilessly beaten and almost killed. When they came inside, they told my husband to cooperate with them by laying down on the table in the parlour.

“As he did that, they started using different weapons such as dagger, axe, knife, broken bottles, cutlasses to hit him including charms to ensure that he didn’t survive it.

“They were 12 in number and three of them covered their faces. They used mask so as not to be identified.

“After they left, we quickly rushed him to the Cureland Hospital at Moniya where they later referred us to another place. But he eventually gave up the ghost on Friday. The case has been reported to the Divisional Police Station, Moniya,” she explained.

Also speaking, the deceased father, Jelili Olalere said he was yet to understand what really happened because his son was a quiet person.

The 50-year old man said, “I was shocked because my son is a quiet person. I don’t know what could have prompted those guys to invade my house and destroyed many things before killing him.

“They broke my doors, windows and destroyed all our Plasma televisions. They used charms and other dangerous weapons to hit him before they left. We have reported the matter to the police at Moniya Divisional Police Station.”

Olalere added that his son’s corpse has been deposited at morgue in Adeoyo Hospital at Ring Road, Ibadan.