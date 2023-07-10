UNWomen Seeks 50% Representation In Public Offices

A group, UNWomen, has called on President Bola Tinubu to guarantee equal gender representation with a minimum of 50 percent women in his cabinet, heads of agencies and parastatals.

The UNWomen Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, made the request at the inaugural ReportHer Awards at the weekend in Lagos.

Eyong said, “We strongly endorse the inclusion of women in public positions, aiming for a balanced representation of 50 percent as President Bola Tinubu finalises the appointments of Ministers, heads of agencies, and parastatals,” she declared. “We urge the President to transform this vision into concrete action.

“We are collaborating with the media to foster the realisation of the SDGs, as the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women are indispensable for the successful attainment of the SDGs and the alleviation of poverty,” she said.

Eyong said the UNWomen which is recognised as a worldwide institution committed to attaining gender equality and promoting women’s empowerment, was founded through collaborative endeavours involving stakeholders and civil society organisations.