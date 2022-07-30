The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, has disclosed that all the money in Cynthia Okereke’s account was cleared Friday.

Rollas who was giving update on the alleged kidnap of his members, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornell (Agbogidi), said the veteran actors are for now, only missing, and have not been confirmed to be kidnapped.

He said, “We have not confirmed the kidnap as it were. The only thing we know is that all the money in Cynthia Okereke’s account was cleared this morning (Friday).

“We are expecting to get a kind of signal from the people holding them hostage to know whether it is a kidnapping or not”.

Earlier, the Director of Communications of the AGN, Monalisa Chinda-Coker, in a statement issued, had revealed that the two actors were suspected to have been kidnapped.

According to her statement, the two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members about the safety of actors filming in the country.

“Because of this sad development, the national president of the guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all actors to avoid going to the outskirts of cities to film except full security cover is provided to ensure their safety.”

Okereke alongside her colleague Cornell were allegedly kidnapped after they left a movie location in Enugu State.

According to Chinda, veteran actors Okereke and Clemson aka Agbogidi were reportedly missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t come back from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu State.