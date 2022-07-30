Kwara Awareness Movement(KAM) has cautioned Senator Sulaiman Ajadi against verbal attacks on the person of Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The group described as shocking, Ajadi’s recent comments on the achievements of the AbdulRazaq’s administration in the last three years.

In a joint statement signed by its chairman, Comrade Kamal Adigun and secretary, Mr Joseph Afolayan, KAM urged Ajadi to desist from promoting campaign of calumny against the governor and seeking to mislead members of the public.

‘Until the Kwara South APC senate primary election was held and he could not get party nomination, Ajadi had praised the governor to the heavens. He had since done an about-turn and the governor is no longer a good-hearted person simply because the former senator could not get the Kwara South APC senate nomination.

” Ajadi had in the last three years told many, among stakeholders in Kwara South that no governor had done as much for the senatorial district in respect of infrastructure projects like AbdulRazaq,” the group noted.

It added: “This comes with implications; the former federal lawmaker should realise that Kwarans are not fools and it would be considered as insulting the intelligence of our people to think he can praise someone to the high heavens yesterday and begin to castigate him today because of personal interests. ”

KAM also said it was disappointing that Ajadi, who had once represented Kwara South in the senate, could place personal interest above that of the senatorial district by choosing to attack Governor AbdulRazaq, who had since becoming the governor, made Kwara South his priority.

” Governor AbdulRazaq has done a lot for Kwara South people in his three years in office when it comes to infrastructural projects. If Ajadi had truly shown commitment to development and progress of Kwara South, he would have rather joined other well-meaning Kwarans to give necessary supports to Governor AbdulRazaq as he continues his mission to change the face of Kwara,” it added.

KAM added that the governor had done Ajadi no wrong by showing himself as a true democrat and allowing a level-playing field for all those who sought to get Kwara South APC senate nomination.