Corps members have been advised to uphold the ideals of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) which is national unity and integration.

NYSC director-general, Brigadier-general Muhammad Kaku Fadah gave the advise in his address to the 2022 Batch “B” Stream two corps members at Adamawa State orientation camp in Damare and also their counterpart in Taraba State orientation camp, Simbre, yesterday.

In a press statement that was issued by the director, press and public relations of the scheme, Eddy Megwa said the founding fathers of the scheme envisioned national unity, adding that all corps members are expected to utilize the opportunities of the orientation period and service year to initiate long-lasting relationship across tribal and religious barriers.

“NYSC was established to promote national unity and Integration. Use the opportunities of the orientation period to create good relationship, teamwork and friendship that will promote national unity,” he said.

He also advised the corps members to adhere strictly to the rules and regulations in the orientation camp by obeying the constituted authorities, avoid drugs, cultism and other social vices that may lead to unpleasant consequences, while imploring them to be diligent and serve their fatherland as good ambassadors of their families, schools and NYSC.

General Fadah also urged the corps members to use social media to promote the good image of the Scheme and create beneficial relationships.

The NYSC Taraba State coordinator, Mr Tony Nzoka, disclosed that 764 corps members comprising 639 males and 125 females who were registered as at the time of Fadah’s visit were enthusiastic with camp activities.