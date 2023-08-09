Uproar Over Lagos LCDA Boss’ N650,000 ‘Aso-Ebi’ For 50th Birthday Party

Residents of Ikosi-Ketu area of Lagos have expressed their displeasure on the way and manner the Chairperson of the Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) of Lagos State, Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada, was going about her planned 50th birthday celebration by introducing an Aso-Ebi attire worth N650,000 while the masses were still grappling with the effect of petrol subsidy removal by the federal government, which has increased almost the price of all commodities across the country.

This is even as a group named ‘Concerned Ikosi-Isheri LCDA Residents’ had reportedly filed a petition against the Chairperson of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA for allegedly selling N650,000 worth of fabric for her upcoming Golden Jubilee birthday bash.

An online medium (not LEADERSHIP) had reported that the group accused the council boss of making it compulsory for councillors, supervisors, and workers of the LCDA to buy the expensive birthday Aso-Ebi.

A resident of Ketu named Ola Daniels, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, stated that though the LCDA Chairperson has done well for herself and has been progressive in her work, she should have been sensitive to the mood of Nigerians and particularly residents of her domain.

He noted that selling an Aso-Ebi fabric of N650,000 was outrageous considering the economic situation of the people she has been called to serve.

“As a public servant, it is really in bad taste that Princess Samiat Bada wants to have a birthday bash in this time and season and request that anyone who will attend must buy the N650,000 Aso-Ebi. This is unethical and not right even in a democratic setting. She should retrace her steps, beat down her price of Aso-Ebi, and reflect on the sufferings of the people under her watch,” said Mr Daniel, a media consultant.

Another resident, who pleaded anonymity, berated the local council boss, accusing her of being insensitive having been favoured to get to the post of a local council chairperson only to be acting like a prodigal daughter now. The resident noted that Mrs Bada was exhibiting the hue of a typical Nigerian politician who cared less about the people she leads.

In a related development, a journalist with an online news portal had alleged threat to his life for publishing a news story on the local council boss imposing Aso Ebi of N650,000 on her staff for her forthcoming 50th birthday bash.

The journalist, Wole Adepoju, stated that he received a phone call and later threat messages on his phone, stating displeasure on writing such a news story about Bada. He said the caller vowed to deal with him for disparaging the LCDA boss.

But, addressing journalists at the council secretariat at Ikosi-Ketu on Tuesday, Samiat Bada debunked the allegation and stated that it was false as she never imposed the N650,000 price of her Aso Ebi on any member of the LCDA staff.

The local government Chairperson stated that she had always prioritised the welfare and working conditions of her staff when she became the local council boss.

“There is no proof or formal invitation indicating that my staff are being required to contribute financially towards my birthday celebration,” she stated.

Samiat Bada noted that the allegations were false and intended to blackmail her, tarnish her reputation, and create division within her administration.

She added that the source of the news story would be investigated and dealt with if found guilty.

“I am committed to getting to the bottom of this and expose those responsible for these false claims. They have sought to undermine the LCDA’s standing, as evidenced by their attempts to deny Mr Governor’s visit for the commissioning of the Ikosi-Isheri International Market recently inaugurated by Mr Governor. Their motive is clear – to diminish the importance and success of the market.

“My team and I will take the appropriate legal route to unravel this scheme and ensure those responsible to face the consequences of their actions. I implore the press to exercise due diligence and report facts, not fiction,” she said.

The planned Golden Jubilee birthday invitation card, which has been seen online and carries the picture of Princess Samiat Abolanle Bada, and December 28, 2023 date as the D-Day.