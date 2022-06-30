The United States Commission for International Religious Freedom has invited Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo, to attend a stakeholders meeting on religious freedom.

The SDP presidential candidate, who has already departed Nigeria for Washington, DC for the meeting, will also be meeting with Ambassadors, State Department officials, university officials, and the National Black Chamber of Commerce, among others.

He is also scheduled to attend a national Presidential Prayer Breakfast committee luncheon in Arlington.

“The United States is an important ally to my country,” Adebayo said upon arriving in Washington, DC.

“It is an honour to have this chance to make my case to the American people and seek ways to further build on our international relationship.”

Adebayo is campaigning on accountability and good governance and has accepted the challenge of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountable Project (SERAP) to declare his assets publicly.

No other presidential candidate has accepted the challenge.

Adebayo’s political party, SDP, won the freest and fairest presidential election since democracy icon MKO Abiola won in 1993.

“We have much to learn from each other and I am determined that, under an Adebayo presidency, we in Abuja will work with Washington for heightened mutual benefit,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo’s own relationship with the U.S. is extensive, having studied law in the U.S. and now licensed to practice in California, New York and has been involved extensively in litigation and arbitration cases in Australia, UK, Singapore, and other jurisdictions.

He is currently Chairman of U.S.-based Blueprint Global Group and Board Advisor to the National Black Chamber of Commerce.

Adebayo is also the Chairman of Sai Phytochemicals which produces drugs for treatment of sickle cell anemia in India and Nigeria.

As the chairman of Africa Dialogue Mission, Adebayo was appointed by the United Nations as commissioner on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission for Liberia in 2006.