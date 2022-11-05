Contrary to the reports that popular Nigerian internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas popularly known as ‘Hushpuppi’ has

been sentenced to 11 years, indications have emerged that the sentencing will be held on Monday, November 7.

It was reported on Friday that Hushpuppi had been sentenced in the United States, but according to the BBC, the report is fake.

Hushpuppi, a social media celebrity who loves flaunting his wealth, was arrested in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in June 2020 and was extradited to the United States on July 3.

The 37 years old was arrested for defrauding over 1.9 million people, majority who are Americans. He has pleaded guilty to the charges filed against him.

An earlier statement by the acting United States Attorney Tracy Wilkinson revealed that Hushpuppi and his accomplice faked the financing of a school by playing the roles of bank officials and creating a bogus website. He was also alleged to have bribed foreign officials to keep the elaborate pretence.

In October, 2022, the trial judge, Otis Wright, of the US Central District Court in California postponed the sentencing to Monday, November 7, 2022.

“Counsels are notified, the sentencing is continued to November 7, 2022 at 11.30 am. as to Defendant Ramon Olorunwa Abbas,” the court announcement shifting the sentencing read.