Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and former chairman of Forte Oil PLC, Femi Otedola, turned 60 on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The business tycoon boarded his family on the world’s first and largest superyacht ‘Christina O’, which was famously owned by Greek billionaire, Aristotle “Ari” Onassis.

The Greek shipping magnate who was once regarded as the richest man in the world is a person Mr. Otedola had great admiration for from a young age and in fact Ari Onassis was Femi Otedola’s role model since he was 13 years old.

This sees a lifelong dream of one of Nigeria’s richest men come true as he celebrates his landmark birthday sitting in the luxurious 325 feet vessel his idol once lavished himself in.

The news of the Otedola family’s arrival at the superyacht already caused a great amount of fanfare among many Nigerians who have been full of admiration for Femi Otedola’s journey. His family also makes history as they become the first Africans to charter this super-exclusive piece of real estate.

It is reported that the leasing rate for ‘Christina O’ is about $3 million for a week and that Otedola doled out about N6 billion for a three-week voyage on the super luxury yacht. Housed with 17 cabins, a mosaic swimming pool that turns into a dancefloor, 38 crew members on board, and a glamorous bar, ‘Christina O’ holds an unrivalled level of luxurious amenities.

The Otedolas boarded ‘Christina O’ on the November 3 after flying private to the French Riviera. Femi Otedola was accompanied by his wife, Nana Otedola and his four children; Florence “Cuppy” Otedola, Temi Otedola, Tolani Otedola and Fewa Otedola.

Also spotted on board was Mr. Otedola’s soon-to-be son-in-law and music superstar, Mr. Eazi (Oluwatosin Ajibade).

Following in the footstep of their father, Femi Otedola’s children have already made a name for themselves in their respective fields. Cuppy Otedola is an accomplished DJ & musician with a successful album & string of hits, while Temi Otedola is famous for her fashion blog, JTO Fashion and has wowed fans with her exploits in Nollywood.

This period is one of gratitude for Femi Otedola as he marked this landmark day with the most important people in his life, signifying the fact that family always comes first.

During the time of Mr. Onassis, some of the most important people in the world were regular guests on his superyacht; the likes of Franklyn D. Roosevelt, Grace Kelly, Jackie Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra and a host of others. Now there continues to be an emergence of more Africans at the pinnacle of world society.