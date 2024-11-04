As the United States presidential election inches closer in some hours from now, National Guard troops have been placed on standby in several states, including Washington, Oregon, and Nevada, in anticipation of potential civil unrest, officials confirmed on Monday.

The decision followed recent incidents of election-related violence, including multiple fires set to ballot drop boxes in Washington and Oregon. According to officials, hundreds of ballots were damaged or destroyed in the attacks. Most of the damage occurred on Monday in Vancouver, Washington, while a separate fire in Portland, Oregon, spared the majority of ballots. The incidents were believed to be connected to an earlier fire set on October 8, also in Vancouver. Portland police have released a physical description of the suspect but have yet to identify him.

In response to the events, Washington Governor, Jay Inslee, announced on Friday that the National Guard would be on standby. “The southwest region of Washington state has already experienced specific instances of election-related unrest,” Inslee said in a news release. Though he did not specify how many troops would be activated, Inslee confirmed they would be available to assist law enforcement from Monday to Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also raised concerns about the potential for threats to election infrastructure, with Inslee noting, “Based upon general and specific information and concerns regarding the potential for violence or other unlawful activity related to the 2024 general election, I want to ensure we are fully prepared to respond to any potential additional civil unrest.”

Oregon has taken similar precautions, with Governor Tina Kotek, stating Friday that the National Guard is on standby. “The governor’s office is closely monitoring and coordinating with local, state, and federal agencies to ensure Oregon voters can safely cast their ballot,” Kotek said, according to CNN affiliate KTVZ.

Although there was “no information to suggest unrest,” Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler acknowledged that “there is a lot of uncertainty and tension in our community.” In preparation, Portland’s unified command, which includes city police, will increase staffing on Election Day, according to a news release.

Oregon State Police were also working in coordination with local law enforcement and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management to ensure security during the election.

In Nevada, Gov. Joe Lombardo has also placed 60 National Guard troops on standby to ensure a “safe and smooth Election Day.” According to a statement from Lombardo, this measure mirrors previous state election preparations. “It is one of many proactive steps the state is taking to ensure all possible resources are in place for a timely response to any challenges that arise,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, preparations were also ramping up in Washington, D.C., where Police Chief Pamela A. Smith announced that more than 3,000 officers will be working 12-hour shifts to maintain order.

Since the January 6, 2021 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, which delayed the certification of the last presidential election, law enforcement agencies nationwide have implemented unprecedented measures to ensure election security. In a joint statement last month, three major law enforcement associations—the Major County Sheriffs of America, the National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Major Cities Chiefs Association—announced they had been preparing for over a year and a half.

“As always, the associations encourage the public to speak up if they witness anything suspicious or unusual with election activities,” the statement read, urging citizens to “See Something, Say Something” and allow law enforcement to investigate any suspicious incidents.

Across the country, state and local authorities were on high alert, prioritising both election security and the safety of voters.