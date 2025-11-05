United States West Virginia State representative, Riley Moore, has defended United States President Donald Trump’s remarks on alleged religious persecution in Nigeria, insisting that America must not bow to pressure from China or any foreign power over its defense of reported persecuted Christians.

Reacting to China’s criticism of Trump’s comments and military threats to Nigeria, Moore wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “President Trump is absolutely right to defend our brothers and sisters in Christ who are suffering horrific persecution, and even martyrdom, for their faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

“China will not dictate our foreign policy to us, and we will not be lectured to by a Communist autocracy that recently arrested 30 Christian pastors for their faith and throws ethnic minorities in concentration camps.”

Moore’s statement came amid growing diplomatic tension following Trump’s recent warning that the United States might suspend aid and take direct military action if the Nigerian government fails to curb attacks on Christian communities.

While Trump’s comments drew sharp condemnation from Beijing and cautious reactions from Abuja, conservative U.S. figures such as Moore have applauded the president’s stance, framing it as a moral duty to defend global religious freedom.

China, in its response, warned the United States against “politicising religion” or using human rights as a tool to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign nations — a comment widely seen as directed at Trump’s threats toward Nigeria.

Moore, a Republican and close Trump ally, accused China of hypocrisy, referencing the Communist Party’s ongoing crackdown on underground churches and ethnic minorities, including the Uyghur Muslim population in Xinjiang.