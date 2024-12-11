The United States Mission to Nigeria has marked the culmination of a five-year effort to preserve and document Sungbo’s Eredo, a historic 100-mile system of earthworks in South-West Nigeria.

Funded by a $400,000 grant from the US Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) in 2019, the project underscores the United States’ commitment to preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage and fostering international collaboration, a statement issued on Wednesday by the US Embassy in Abuja said.

Built between 800-1000 C.E. as part of the Yoruba Ijebu Kingdom, Sungbo’s Eredo is believed to be one of the largest ancient cities in the world. The AFCP grant enabled the College of William and Mary to deploy advanced remote sensing and 3D scanning technology to document the structure comprehensively. In addition to producing survey data, the project designed a conservation strategy for two five-mile sections of the enclosure and raised awareness to support Sungbo’s Eredo’s nomination as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

During a December 10 ceremonial handover of the project’s survey data to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), US Deputy Chief of Mission, David J. Greene, spoke about cultural heritage preservation as a bridge between nations.

“Preserving cultural heritage strengthens the bonds between nations and connects future generations to their history,” Greene remarked.

He added that, “Over the last five years, the United States has allocated $1.2 million to preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage through 15 AFCP projects across 21 states. Today, we celebrate the collaborative work at Sungbo’s Eredo, which not only honors Nigeria’s history but also paves the way for sustainable tourism and cultural resilience.”

The survey data will be instrumental in planning restoration efforts and developing strategies to protect Sungbo’s Eredo from natural disasters. The project is a testament to the longstanding partnership between the United States and Nigeria in protecting cultural landmarks. From reviving the Sukur UNESCO Heritage Site in Adamawa State to digital surveys of the Busanyin Shrine in the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove, the US Mission has supported numerous initiatives to safeguard Nigeria’s historical treasures.

The US Mission looks forward to continuing its work with Nigerian partners such as NCMM, and international institutions, to preserve and celebrate Nigeria’s extraordinary cultural legacy for future generations.