USAID Intervention Boosts Childcare In Ebonyi

Health workers in Ebonyi State have said the supply of the Ambu bags and masks by the United States Agency for International Development’s Integrated Health Programme (USAID-IHP) to health centres in the state had helped to save the lives of new-born in Ebonyi State.

Some of the health workers who made the disclosure to LEADERSHIP in the Abakaliki, during a facility visit to selected USAID-IHP- supported health facilities maintained that the Ambu bag and mask supplied to the health facility had helped to resuscitate and save the lives of newborn babies who were having difficulty in breathing.

A junior community health extension worker at the Maternal and Child Healthcare facility, MCH Okposi Umuogharu, Ezza North local government area, Miss Igwe Charity, said before the USAID intervention, they were referring newborns with such cases to the teaching hospitals, thereby endangering their chances of survival.

“In February this year, we had cases of newborn babies having difficulty in breathing, but with the help of the Ambu bag and mask supplied to us by the USAID IHP, we were able to resuscitate the babies, and they started breathing well,’’ she said.

Another health worker at the Echi-Alike Maternal and Child Healthcare Facility, Miss Adaora Uchenna, said the number of women and children who now make use of the centre had increased since the intervention of the USAID IHP.