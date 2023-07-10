NDLEA Nabs 2 Church Officials, Others In Fentanyl Syndicate Raid

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested four members of a drug syndicate including two church officials; female staff of a courier company and another lady, involved in trafficking lethal opioid, fentanyl in Delta State.

The agency’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi said the bust of the fentanyl cartel operating from Warri, Delta State is coming barely a month after two members of another syndicate: Odoh Collins Oguejiofor and Oliver Chigozie Uzoma were arrested at Ogbogwu market, Onitsha Head Bridge, Onitsha South LGA, Anambra State following months of intelligence-led investigation of the syndicates behind the dangerous drug, which is 100 times more potent than heroin and currently responsible for over 70 per cent overdose deaths as well as a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States.

He said the two officials of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (aka Mercy City Church), Warri, Delta State: Adewale Abayomi Ayeni, 39, and Ebipakebina Appeal, 41, linked to two intercepted consignments of the illicit drug were arrested in Warri.

The NDLEA said Ayeni is one of those managing the prayer call centre of the church, Ebipakebina and he are in charge of movement of international guests from the airport to the church.

Also, two female accomplices also arrested in Warri included Naomi David, 28, who is a staff of United Parcel Services (UPS) and Stacy Njideka, also known as Nkiruka, 27, who is a business associate of Ayeni.