Independent Marketers Object To VAT Charges On Outstanding Petrol Tickets

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Suleja Branch, has objected the inclusion of Value Added Tax (VAT) on the outstanding tickets its members paid for the purchase of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) after the removal of fuel subsidy.

Chairman of the branch, Yahaya Alhassan raised the objection in a press statement

issued to reporters in Abuja at the weekend.

The chairman expressed surprise that the federal government didn’t seem to understand that the affected tickets were not new payments made for purchase of petrol after the phasing out of subsidy.

The association has been asking the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to release the outstanding fuel they paid for before the removal of subsidy.