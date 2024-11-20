Olympic legend Usain Bolt has heaped praise on Manchester United’s appointment of new head coach Ruben Amorim, believing that he can bring ‘identity’ back to the club.

Bolt, a devoted fan of the club, has previously stated his admiration for Ruud van Nistelrooy, who emotionally left the club on Monday after not being included in Amorim ‘s plans.

The ex-sprinter got to live his childhood dream in 2018 of playing at Old Trafford when he took to the pitch for World XI in Soccer Aid – scoring in the penalty shoot-out. He played alongside former Manchester United players such as Edwin van der Sar, Jaap Stam, Juan Sebastian Veron and Eric Cantona.

The United fan was spotted at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, watching the Women’s Super League top-of-the-table fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Amorim was named head coach earlier this month after Erik ten Hag’s dismissal, with the Reds sat in 14th place in the Premier League.

At Sporting, the Portuguese coach led his side to two Primeira Liga titles and also produced a 4-1 demolition of Manchester City in this season’s Champions League – a stat that delighted Bolt.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist gave his thoughts to Sky Sports. He said: “I’m really excited. The fact that he beat Pep twice is wonderful.