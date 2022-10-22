The federal government has called on youth in the country to take advantage of the sporting facilities provided at the grassroots to develop their budding talents so as to enable them compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

The minister of youth and sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, made the call at the official Commissioning of a 500 capacity Mini Stadium in Ode-Aremo, Oyo State.

He said the facility being commissioned comprises a football pitch, two block of public toilets, borehole with overhead tank and water reticulation as well as solar street light.

Dare in a press statement signed by Muhammed Manger, director of press and public relations, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, added that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has in the last seven years, committed much resources into the rehabilitation of moribund sporting facilities as well as building of new ones across the country.

He said this is aimed at engaging the nation’s over 60 per cent youth population and provide them the opportunity to explore their sporting skills with a view to making themselves and the country proud.

“We have over 100 sporting facilities built by government across the country but because of lack of good maintenance culture, more than 85% of them are completely bad, but now, we have seen the return of many of our stadia back to life,” Dare said.

The Minister explained that, “Today’s event is significant because of the drive and the passion behind it, noting that with the commitment of the present administration to sports development, the Ministry has turned what used to be a dump site into a Metropolitan Community Sporting Arcade.”

He therefore charged the Community leaders to ensure proper management of the Stadium by engaging the services of capable facility managers who will account for its management.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the House of Representative member, representing Afijio, Atiba, Oyo East and West Constituency, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi, thanked the present administration for providing capable leadership through the Ministry in making the over 500 capacity Mini Stadium, a dream come true.

He commended the Minister, top Management Staff of the Ministry and President Muhammadu Buhari Administration in particular, for their commitment to sports development through ensuring timely release of funds towards the completion of the project, assuring that it will be immediately handed over to the community for use.